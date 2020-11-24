Widowed Young Support events 2021

Our online WYS support days for the first quarter of 2021 will be on Saturday 23 January and on Saturday 13 March.

They start at 9.45 am and end at 3.15 pm. There are three sessions with ample rest breaks and most of the time together is in small groups.

These days allow you to relax completely in the company of people who understand first-hand the pain of loss. The three sessions cover:

The feelings and emotions associated with loss.

The power of storytelling

Finding comfort, hope and a way forward

There will be opportunities to share informally in small groups. There is more information on our web page and how to book.