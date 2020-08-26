Read all about it

Care for the Family – Bereavement training for churches

The Bereavement Care Awareness course has been produced as part of Care for the Family’s bereavement training for churches. It is useful for clergy, church leaders, pastoral care leaders or any volunteer interested in supporting bereaved people – whether they are already engaged in bereavement support or are considering the possibility of developing it.

HTB – The Bereavement Journey Course – Autumn 2020

Working through grief and the loss of a loved one takes a long time. This free online course is for anyone who is bereaved, whether recently or dating back several years, although attendance is recommended after the first 3 months of a bereavement to benefit most from the material.

Topics covered include:

Attachment, separation and loss

The impact and pain of bereavement

Adjusting to change

Anger and Guilt

Coping with others’ reactions

Moving forward healthily

And an optional 6th session on the Faith Perspective

Each week involves two short talks, each followed by an opportunity for discussion in groups of 6-8.

Loss and HOPE

A coalition of organisations including Care for the Family who feel passionately about churches of all denominations across the UK being equipped to support the bereaved:

At a Loss.org

AtaLoss.org was founded in 2016 by Yvonne Richmond Tulloch to ensure that every bereaved person in the UK can find the support that they need.

At a Loss Projects 2020:

GRAB LIFE

Providing activity support weekends and ongoing peer support for bereaved young adults (18-30), helping them identify signs of grief and embrace the future.

Cancelled due to COVID-19. For information regarding 2021 visit the webpage.

Bereavement Support for Men

For men of any age who have lost someone important at any time.

Offering a choice of different outdoor activity weekends in 2020, including mountain biking, walking, canoe trips, camping and bush craft.

Upcoming Event:- Heatree Activity Centre, Manaton, Devon, TQ13 9XE Start: 9th October, 2020 at 12:00am End: 11th October, 2020 at 12:00am

ListeningPeople

One proven way in which a church or other organisation can take the pressure off the staff and begin to make a real difference in a local school is by ‘listening’ to young people who are struggling with everyday life issues, many of which are rooted in loss.

Let’s Talk About Loss

A safe space to talk about loss with other people who will understand.

Don’t hide your grief from children – it can help bring you closer

Children can have more emotional understanding than we give them credit for, as I discovered when my brother died.

More than words

Many bereaved people can feel lonely or isolated, so Cruse Bereavement Care is working with the British Red Cross, and has established More than Words, which is providing new opportunities for bereaved individuals to meet with others in supportive environments in their local areas.

Good Life Good Death Good Grief

Building a network of people who would like to build a culture of compassion in their area and across Scotland.

The Loss Foundation

The Loss Foundation are making some important changes to the groups they run, moving away from hosting as many drop in support groups in London to instead provide more therapeutic and extended group support.

National Bereavement Alliance

News:

Training courses:

Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) training has been postponed until further notice.