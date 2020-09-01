Widowed Young Support Online Events

At our special online support day for those widowed young* you will be able to relax in the company of people who understand first-hand the pain of untimely loss.

Just being able to share with or simply listen to others in a safe, supportive environment is an ideal opportunity to discover some fresh perspectives and to renew your strength, and hope for the future.

The day starts at 9.45am and will end no later than 3.30pm.

There will be three short online sessions during the day with ample rest breaks in between each one.

The three sessions cover:

The common reactions and emotions to loss

Storytelling – why we share stories, with opportunities to listen to others and share if you wish to

Hope for the future – what hope is and sources of hope

There will also be opportunities to share informally in small groups, and a counsellor will be available during the day if you wish to have a short 1 to 1 private chat.

* Those aged 50 and younger, or over 50 if you still have dependent children.

As a UK based charity, these support events are only available to UK residents.