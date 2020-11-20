Alex’s story – A very short life

Can you tell us a little bit about your family situation?

My name is Alex and I am married to Mike. We have a son Connor, who is 14, and a daughter Bethany, aged 7.

What has been different for you over the last couple of years?

Having been told that I was infertile, I realised in September 2018 that I was pregnant. Mike and I were both surprised but happy.

I had an easy pregnancy. I was seldom sick, and we had a lovely Christmas. During my 20-week scan three days later, the sonographer asked about our daughter’s heart. She had had a small heart valve problem when she was born and we were told that she would need surgery; but it healed quickly, and she has been in perfect health since.

The sonographer said that there was something wrong with our baby’s heart. Apparently congenital heart defects are more common if you have an older sibling with it – we had never been told this. We had a scan with a cardiologist two weeks later. She confirmed the diagnosis and that it was not fixable.

Heartbroken, we went home to tell our children. We were honest, not using misleading language like “The baby will fall asleep.” We found out he was a boy and named him Samuel. It was difficult to be pregnant with a baby who was safe as long as he was in my body, while also grieving the future that he wouldn’t have. That said, I was still able to enjoy being pregnant.

We are Christians and alongside our church, prayed for healing. But we both felt that our baby wasn’t intended to live a long life. This didn’t mean that Samuel wasn’t important. In fact, I know that his life is just as precious and valuable as anyones. A short life can still be full of love and joy and have a big impact.

We were able to live as a family in Charlton Farm hospice, where we had a peaceful and happy 11 days with Samuel. He looked perfect and needed little medical assistance. As I had a C-section, my sister Laura also stayed to help me. We made beautiful memories with our three children and wider family and friends.

If he had been born during the Covid-19 pandemic, Samuel would not have been able to meet many people and our lives would have been much more lonely. I do feel for anyone who has had a similar diagnosis, miscarriage or stillbirth this year.