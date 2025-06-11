A dad is a dad

When I married in Sue in 1988 she had two children, Sam and Katrina, from her previous marriage. Because the children were very young and their father was not on the scene, we were able to be a family pretty much immediately. As soon as we married I became ‘dad’. The children accepted me, and I accepted them as my own. I suppose because they were so young they just wanted security and, most of all, a father’s love. We have had two more children since, but I can honestly say there was never a divide in our family. The night Sam died in 2004 our lives were turned upside down and will never be the same again.

Father’s Day for me is ‘bitter sweet’. Obviously, all occasions become more difficult when you have lost a son or daughter but somehow this day suddenly becomes very personal for dads. I have often felt that other people see my grief as less important than those of ‘real dads’; that Sam’s death wouldn’t affect me quite as much as my wife. Their concern was always for Sue, as if I was just there to ensure she was ok, and very few people ever asked me how I was doing. I wanted to support my family, but I was grieving too.

When you love someone as your own the pain of losing them is huge and life-changing. Sam’s friends never knew until his funeral that I wasn’t his ‘real dad’ – I’m glad about that, as it meant that, to him, I was his ‘true dad’.

I always remember Sam on Father’s Day: he will always be part of my life.

