A mum’s perspective on loss

So how do you cope with Mother’s Day this year?

For some it can be a helpful time of remembering, taking time to think of and be thankful for our children who no longer live with us. Some have perhaps grown up and now have families of their own, but far more challenging of course is when our children have died and there is no card, no call – just a gap.

Barbara bought some silk anemones to have alongside the cards from her daughters, to remind her of Robert, who died. Sue’s husband Ian bought her a cushion ‘from Sam’ the first Mother’s Day following his death. She has been able to shed many tears onto that cushion.

Other family members can be a challenge. Perhaps as our own mothers or even daughters celebrate their Mother’s Day, they may not totally acknowledge the pain we experience when missing one of our children.

Even husbands don’t always get it right, as Rachel told us. She would really have liked Ethan’s name to be on the card alongside that of her other children. However, she now recognises that communication should perhaps have been better and we can’t assume that others will actually know what we need if we don’t tell them. It can be a very bewildering time for dads and any other children to really understand what we may need. Maybe as mums we need to think ahead, plan a little and let others know how they can best help us.

Friends can be a great support too. Just the acknowledgement that it may be a difficult day helps. Catherine really appreciated friends who just called and took her out for a walk on the first Mother’s Day after Alistair died; it was a helpful distraction. Why not drop hints to friends and encourage them to invite you out for coffee, to be there with you and not avoid you? Friends who will listen over and over again are worth their weight in gold! They can also shield you from situations or people you’re struggling with. But there may be painful times when we hear other mums complaining about their lack of sleep or arguments between siblings and we are left wishing we still had such problems to face.

No matter how short or long our child’s life was, every mum wants to remember their child and be grateful for their life and the memories they have. Photos are wonderful reminders, as are places where special memories were made. Visiting their grave can be a place where many mums find time and space to own their thoughts and emotions for a while away from the busyness of everyday routines. Or maybe you prefer to walk in woodland or on the beach? Try to be kind to yourself and carve out time to regularly be indulgent with memories.