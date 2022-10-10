Bereavement: The ocean of grief and mental health

Most grief would not be described as being an example of mental illness, but it can lead to depression, anxiety, and habits that are detrimental to our mental health. Numbing the pain with alcohol or drugs can seem helpful in the moment, but can lead to long term mental health problems.

This hard lesson was recognised by one bereaved parent as they saw the impact of their mental health on their family: “Running away from our surviving family with an ‘out of sight, out of mind’ principle may block out some of our own pain but it will make everything so much worse for those we leave behind.”

As we sail on the ocean of grief we may experience sadness, loneliness, hopelessness, and anger. Heather described her experience after the death of her husband: