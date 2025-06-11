I can’t fix it: a father’s journey with grief

The next hours were a mix of strong emotions, disbelief, a strange calm as I did the ‘father’s duty’ of identifying him. Cracking as I phoned my father to tell him his grandson was dead (feeling that it should have been the other way round). Then, at my brother-in-law’s house, letting out a groan of anguish that I’d never want to repeat.

The following weeks included receiving hundreds of comforting Facebook messages and cards, preparing the funeral and thanksgiving services. Finally, on his twenty-first birthday, burying Jon’s ashes in the cemetery a few hundred yards from our house. The tears flowed as I carried that casket, so heavy in my hands, so final an act.

Life and our family would never be the same again

We were both off work for several weeks, but I was the first to want to go back. This can sometimes be a man’s reaction – to try to get things back to ‘normal’. But life and our family would never be the same again, and we wondered if and how we would ever cope. It was at a Bereaved Parent Support weekend later that year, that we discovered the concept of the ‘new normal’ – a present which is different from the past but which includes the memory of our child along with hope and a future.

Establishing that new normal and future wasn’t always easy. Ruth and I grieved in different ways. We were good at interpreting each other’s moods; one trying to be strong when the other was struggling. We understood why different responses to grief could put tremendous pressures on a marriage.

Questions

It’s probably a typically male response to ask questions:

How had it happened? I needed to work out a scenario that gave me at least a partial answer.

Why? That was a much harder question. When your son or daughter has died, once-familiar answers from a faith perspective can sometimes sound trite and insensitive. I struggled with this one, and with God, until I was able to accept that there are no simple answers and, in this life at least, I’m not going to know.

Was it my fault? Had I not prayed enough for protection? Had I done something wrong as a father?

In the following years, we established a ‘new normal’ life as a family

In the following years, we did establish a new normal, although some of the goal posts kept changing. I was made redundant in 2010 and unemployed for almost a year. As a result we relocated, leaving behind both the family house of nineteen years and Jon’s grave, which we used to visit whenever the mood took us. I struggled with depression and low self-esteem. This is common after redundancy, but also not uncommon in us dads who haven’t been able to fix the most important thing – life – for our kids. It became difficult to fix myself, far less anyone else.

Things that helped me

So what helped? What worked for me?

Friends and family who were prepared just to be there for us and to listen

The amazing insights we picked up from other bereaved parents

Meeting with a prayerful counsellor

Reading books, such as Nicholas Wolterstorff’s Lament for a Son

Writing poetry in which I could express my feelings, sometimes turning them into prayers that mixed together anger, confusion, tears, faith and dogged hope

I don’t write often now, and only visit the graveyard once or twice a year. Jon had been a sporty son. In the Rugby World Cup year 2015, I felt the need to change the old, faded Scottish rugby ball that initially sat on his grave. This now lies on the rockery in our garden to this day. Some of his sports kit is still in a bag in the house, and just occasionally, I’ll touch it to try and grasp a closer memory of him. I can’t bring him back, but Jon will always be part of our lives.