If I had only known: A conversation with my newly widowed self

If I could go back in time and have a conversation with my newly widowed self, what would I say? If there are any fundamental pieces of wisdom that I have gleaned over these last nine years, what would I share with myself?

As we head into this festive season and into a new year, it is quite common to reflect on where we have been and where we hope to go. We often think about the things we would have done differently and the things we want to change. As they say, hindsight is a wonderful thing, but if I had known in those early days of my grief what I know now, what advice would I give myself?

Losing Russell has been the hardest struggle that I have had to survive, and those early days, weeks and months were excruciating. How do I survive this? How do I go on living without him beside me? How do I get through this day or even the next few seconds?

So, what would I tell myself if I could go back to those early days, weeks and months? I would tell myself to stop trying to grieve according to the expectations of others. To be kind to yourself, and it is OK not to be able to do everything you did before your life shattered into pieces. Prioritise and let go of tasks that are unnecessary. It is okay to hurt, cry and be vulnerable. Be honest with yourself and others. Accepting help from others is not a sign of weakness but rather an acknowledgement that in order to navigate this unwanted reality, it may be necessary to rely on others.

There will be times that due to ‘widow’s brain’, you will arrive at the dentist a week early even though it is written correctly in your diary. Everything feels so confusing and unfamiliar, and that is OK and normal considering what you are going through. It is OK if you begin to cry in the middle of a shop because the song playing over the speakers takes you back to a special moment. People may rush by quickly to avoid the awkwardly crying woman, but there will be that one person who will genuinely care and try to help.

Most of all, I would tell myself to keep moving forward. In a speech given in 1960 at Spelman College, Martin Luther King Jr. made this compelling statement: