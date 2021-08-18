After the death of a partner people often feel overwhelmed, with many emotions not experienced before and feeling out of control. It’s important to realise that what you are going through is normal, that others have walked in your shoes and survived, eventually developing a new normal.
At our day and weekend support events we highlight things that have helped us, but also point out that everyone needs to make choices which are right for themselves and for any children they have. Making your own choices about the things you do is very important because it gives you back some control and meaning.
Choices that seemed easy when we could talk them over with our partner, now seem so difficult. We doubt we can make good choices on our own, and fear that we’ll make wrong ones. This can leave us with a feeling of paralysis, wanting to move forward but scared to take a wrong turn.
Jerry Sittser, who lost his wife, mother and daughter in a car accident, writes in his book A Grace Disguised: ‘Those who suffer loss … want to return to the harbour of the familiar past and recover what was lost – or they want to sail on and discover a meaningful future … Instead they find themselves living in a barren present, empty of meaning.’
However hard it may be, unless we want to live in that ‘barren present’ forever, we do have to make decisions on which way to go. So where do we start, and what are the important things we need to bear in mind?
Making choices about what is important to you, helps you to be more independent and in control of your life. Learning to make your own choices can be hard if you’ve not had a chance to be in charge before. Sometimes when people begin to make choices, others who care for them may not approve or listen because they may not yet be comfortable with them making their own choices. Don’t be afraid to say what is important to you – just explain to people why it is. It’s important that you find a way to begin functioning independently – below are some tips to help you start to do this:
Remember, we have Widowed Young Support Volunteers on our support days and weekends who have a wealth of experience in making choices and moving forward. They’d love to share with you how they developed a new normal on their different journey. For details of our upcoming support events see our website. Please join us if you can.
At Care for the Family we support couples, parents and those who have been bereaved. If you would be able to make a one-off donation to support our work, we would be very grateful. Thank you.