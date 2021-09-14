Remembering our child in creative ways

But there are many ways in which we can remember some of our child’s special characteristics as well as continue to celebrate their life and who they were. And, by being creative in simple ways, we can help their siblings join us in this, giving them an opportunity to express their feelings and retain their memories too.

Mark and Rachel’s son Ethan died suddenly and unexpectedly after a short illness when he was two-and-a-half years old. Since then, Rachel has encouraged her family to be creative in the ways that they remember Ethan, particularly at significant times throughout the year. We asked Rachel to tell us about some of the things that they have made together as a way of continuing his presence within their family life.

Ethan’s death left us with a hole in our family that felt like a gaping, open wound. His new baby brother was very young – and we were struggling. We knew from that day, that however many children we were to have in the future, our family would now never feel complete.

Mark and I also knew that we wanted our baby and any subsequent children to grow up being aware that Ethan was a part of our family and feeling like they had always known their big brother. We have had two more children who never met Ethan, but I like to think that through the way we have sewn Ethan’s memory into the fabric of our lives, they know him.

I think I decided to do this somewhat subconsciously. It happened four months after Ethan’s death when I was travelling on the London Underground. As I sat numbly starring at the billboards, one in particular caught my eye. It was part of the ‘Poems on the Underground’ series which said: