Some dos and don’ts for bereaved parents at Christmas
Here are some suggestions to help you this Christmas.
Do
Think about having a simpler meal if you can’t face cooking.
Find a special way of remembering your son or daughter.
If you have surviving children, ask them what they would like to do.
Light a candle in memory of your child.
Make your own Christmas cards instead of buying them. Underneath your names add kisses representing all your family members, including your son or daughter.
Think about hanging a new decoration somewhere special each year.
Buy presents early, possibly throughout the year, if you can’t face the shops.
Buy presents online to avoid the shops, or give money or vouchers instead.
Accept any offers of help – and don’t feel like a failure for doing so.
Try to find very good friends to spend time with, where you feel safe to cry, laugh and share memories together.
Try to spend at least a short time, just as a family, to allow each person to remember or share something about how they feel.
Feel free to change your family traditions, even years on – it’s never too late to do something different.
Spend some time writing down or typing how you feel and what you would like to say to your son or daughter. Expressing yourself can be very cathartic.
Don’t
Feel you have to carry on with the same routines.
Be afraid of crying as you get out the decorations. Set aside a time to do this, as a family or on your own.
Cook a traditional dinner if you don’t want to.
Feel you have to stay at home – why not go somewhere different?
Be afraid to tell your friends what support you need.
Send any Christmas cards at all if you don’t want to.
Feel you have to be on your own.
Be pressurised into feeling you have to do anything – remember you only have to do as much as you want to do. Next year you may well be stronger and able to think about other people.
Overdo it!
Worry if you feel it is all a total disaster. It is twelve months before it all happens again. There is time to think, talk to others and learn some new strategies to try and make next year a little easier.
Feel you have to be with other people!
