The empty chair

Caroline Foy, one of our widowed young befrienders, shares her poem reflecting on the Christmas season while remembering the person we lost.
The preparations are familiar,
We have done this before.
Roast turkey, stuffing balls,
Gravy ready to pour.
Just the table to lay now
Before we can savour the feast.
Striving to seem cheerful without you,
We all do our best, at least.
We pause.
Frozen in time
Between what once was
And what is now.
To take your place at the table
Feels too painful to bear.
Can we embrace celebration
Staring at your empty chair?
This Christmas season rings in change
And new traditions take a while.
Gathered around the breakfast bar
We raise a glass to you.
Smile,
And remember.
Caroline Foy
