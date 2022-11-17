Donate
0

The empty chair

Caroline Foy, one of our widowed young befrienders, shares her poem reflecting on the Christmas season while remembering the person we lost.

The preparations are familiar,
We have done this before.
Roast turkey, stuffing balls,
Gravy ready to pour.

Just the table to lay now
Before we can savour the feast.
Striving to seem cheerful without you,
We all do our best, at least.

We pause.

Frozen in time

Between what once was

And what is now.

To take your place at the table
Feels too painful to bear.
Can we embrace celebration
Staring at your empty chair?

This Christmas season rings in change
And new traditions take a while.
Gathered around the breakfast bar
We raise a glass to you.

Smile,

And remember.

Caroline Foy

Share on social media

Help us support families today

At Care for the Family we support couples, parents and those who have been bereaved. If you would be able to make a one off donation to support our work, we would be very grateful. Thank you.

Donate

We'd love to stay
in touch

Sign up to receive our regular newsletter full of practical articles, top tips and encouragement, plus updates about our work and events near you.

We will never sell your data to any other organisation, and you can unsubscribe or change your contact preferences at any time by emailing mail@cff.org.uk or calling 029 2081 0800.
You can find out more in our Privacy Policy.

Submit
Skip to content Skip to content
Donate

__TITLE__

__PRICE__