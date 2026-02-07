Communicating love – how do you say, ‘I love you’?

In his book The Five Love Languages, Dr Gary Chapman talks about how people communicate love in different ways. He compares it to speaking different languages. We all have a primary language – the native tongue we grew up speaking – and even if we later learn more languages, feel most comfortable conversing in. When people don’t understand each other’s language, it’s hard to communicate with each other effectively, or even at all. Dr Chapman explains that in the area of communicating love, it is similar. Your emotional language, and that of your spouse may be as different as English is from Chinese. And, if that is so, no matter how much you try to express your love in your own ‘love language’, if your spouse’s ‘love language’ is Chinese, you will never understand each other.

Dr Chapman identifies five emotional love languages – five different ways in which people commonly speak and understand emotional love: words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time and physical touch. Most people communicate love in just one or two of these ways, and often we aren’t even aware of our particular ‘love language’ because it is something that simply comes naturally to us.

For some couples, problems can arise when they have different love languages. For example, even if they have very similar interests and a lot in common, they may find that one person communicates love through acts of service, and the other through words of affirmation. Because most people show love in the way they like to receive it, they may each think they are expressing their love to their partner frequently, but the message can get lost in translation.

The person whose love language is acts of service is most likely to show love through the things they do for their partner. Whether it’s cleaning the house, preparing a meal, or washing the car, nothing says ‘I love you’ more to them than doing, or having done for them, these practical acts. However, the person who communicates love through words of affirmation longs to hear their partner say ‘I’m so proud of you’, ‘You mean the world to me’, or simply ‘I love you.’

Dr Chapman says that a husband and wife seldom have the same primary emotional love language, and when we don’t recognise this we become confused when our partner does not understand what we are communicating. We are expressing our love, but the message does not get through to them. It’s easy then to see how a couple could begin to feel frustrated, or even unloved, by their partner.