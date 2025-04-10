Encouraging good marital habits

Life has never been better

Things are going ok, nothing to complain about

Not even on speaking terms

Wherever you’re at, every relationship needs investment. Most of us would probably understand the need for an annual MOT on the car. We pay an expert to look under the bonnet, check everything is working as it should be and fix anything unsafe. Mechanics will tell us that regular servicing will also help extend the life of our vehicle, and many of us will find that our cars need a little TLC every now and again to keep it going strong.

It’s no different with marriage – just like our cars, we need to ‘service’ our relationships by recognising unhealthy situations before the symptoms get worse. Some of the greatest investments we can make in our marriages are actually in some way, the simplest – to give them our time, focus and energy.