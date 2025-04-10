Some of us find it easy to be proud of ourselves and others find it more challenging to recognise our achievements. Whether it’s celebrating a job promotion, that we didn’t put off a difficult conversation we needed to have or that we chose to cook a meal at home when it felt like the local takeaway was calling our name, finding something to be proud of every day helps us to recognise the small wins, as well as the big. It also increases our confidence and helps us to grow as individuals and as a couple.

So there we have it, five simple questions that have a huge impact. Having discussed these questions every day, eighteen months on neither of us feels able to go to bed without completing them! This is not because we feel forced to do them, but because we have seen such benefits in our marriage and enjoy doing them so much that on the days when we’ve not been able to do them, it has felt incredibly strange. While these questions won’t be something every couple finds helpful, for us it was a game changer and we hope it might be for you too.

It’s not always easy to communicate well and we will all find ourselves in seasons of life where communication is a challenge. Take a look at this article for more about communication.