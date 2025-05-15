When I had an anxiety breakdown in 2005 following the London Bombings, I was as terrified for my marriage as I was for my mind. Having only been married for a couple of years, I was still overawed by the fact that this beautiful and talented young woman had committed to marry me. Suddenly I found myself without confidence, signed off work and lying on the sofa. I was having multiple panic attacks every day and my limbs shook involuntarily.

A partner’s mental health issues can be incredibly hard to understand. Most of the symptoms are invisible and require careful explanation – something a newly diagnosed sufferer isn’t able to do. Symptoms can include confusion, intense fear, anger, guilt and sadness, none of which make difficult conversations any easier! I remember thinking, ‘Well, this is it. Why would this precious, gifted young woman want to stay with a useless wreck like me?’

I read a study carried out by the University of Groningen in Holland, which claimed that mental health issues could increase the possibility of divorce. However, despite such issues affecting one in four people, they still aren’t one of the leading causes. Thinking about it, I realised that during my time doing marriage support work, even though I had met lots of couples dealing with these issues, I never came across anyone who left their partner because of them. I’ve worked with people who had everything from psychosis or bi-polar disorder to personality disorders, chronic depression and debilitating anxiety – and somehow they all managed to stay in strong, happy marriages.

Fortunately, my wife hadn’t shared my pessimistic outlook on the future. In fact, looking back over the subsequent ten years of our marriage, I can honestly say that despite my fears, this painful period actually helped our relationship rather than hindered it. I was insecure, afraid that I had to perform well enough to earn love, but through this struggle I finally got over my insecurity and accepted that I could be loved unconditionally.

That said, getting through this together wasn’t easy. Mental health issues can impact every area of your life if they’re left unaddressed. However, there are actually very few that can’t be treated or well managed.