Ships in the night: five pointers for couples in busy seasons

You may already know this, but oceans are big. I can’t say precisely how big. But they’re sizeable enough that the chances of two ships passing each other at night are really low. However, in the unlikely event of a chance encounter, captains would usually just shine their lights to acknowledge each other – almost like waving – and then continue their course into the dark of night. Now, for any seafaring readers out there, don’t be too disappointed, but the rest of this article isn’t entirely nautical …

See, the metaphor of ships passing in the night is commonly used for couples during particularly busy seasons of life. Perhaps careers take off at the same time and evenings are taken up with overtime, maybe you’re renovating your fixer-upper and every spare moment is used plastering or painting, or if you’ve had a child, it might be that the demands of being a parent are leaving little room for romance.

Whatever the case, these seasons will almost certainly arise. So it’s helpful to have a strategy for ensuring you’re able to do more than just wave, but still find times for meaningful connections when life is hectic. Here are five ideas …