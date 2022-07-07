Summer holiday stress

The idea of time off work together, relaxing at home or on holiday, is something to really look forward to. But that’s not the case for everyone. For some couples, the anticipation of summer holidays may be far from pleasant.

For couples like this, even the thought of a summer holiday can make them feel incredibly stressed out. There’s the weather to worry about for one thing. It’s something that’s completely out of our control, and yet it has the potential to make or break a holiday. Then there’s the cost to consider – “Can we really justify spending this much on it when we still need to get a new boiler?” – not to mention actually agreeing as a couple on how and where to spend our holiday each year! The reality is that financial pressures, conflicting opinions, and an intense period of time alone together mean that holidays don’t always bring out the best in us.

If you find holidays a stressful time in your relationship you may find some of these tips helpful: