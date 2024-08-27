It can also be an unsettling time emotionally. You may find yourself feeling low, sad that the children are no longer around, and missing their company and the role that you had as a parent. It can also be unnerving to suddenly find yourselves alone together as a couple after years of having the children present. You may find that you struggle to know what to do with yourself or even to know what to say to each other now that it’s just the two of you. The challenge of the ‘empty nest’ period of a marriage will be greater for some than for others, but following some of the important principles below will be a real help.