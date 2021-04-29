Domestic abuse – information and signposting

What is domestic abuse?

Domestic abuse is not a rare occurrence. Research shows that in the year ending March 2019, an estimated 2.4 million adults aged 16 to 74 years experienced domestic abuse in the last year (1.6 million women and 786,000 men).[1] Two women a week are killed by a current or former partner in England and Wales alone[2] and this figured has remained unchanged for many years. Domestic abuse has an enormous effect on children and we know that 130,000 children live in homes where there is high-risk domestic abuse.[3]

The UK government defines domestic abuse as, ‘Any incident or pattern of incidents of controlling, coercive or threatening behaviour, violence or abuse between those aged 16 or over who are or have been intimate partners or family members regardless of gender or sexuality. This can encompass, but is not limited to psychological, physical, sexual, financial and emotional abuse.’

Domestic abuse is all about one person having power and control over another. Here are some examples of abusive behaviour:

Psychological abuse

Gaslighting (manipulation to the point of questioning sanity)

Convincing memory is poor

Creating fear

Telling lies about others

Guilt-tripping

Physical abuse

Punching

Hitting

Slapping

Biting

Burning

Choking

Shoving

Pushing

Kicking

Holding you down

Sexual abuse

Unwanted sexual demands

Unwanted sexual touching

Pressure to have unsafe sex

Pressure to have sex

Being intentionally physically hurt during sex

Rape

Financial abuse

Using debit or credit cards without consent

Putting debt into a partner’s name

Gambling with family assets

Withholding money

Demanding receipts for every purchase

Withholding access to a bank account

Taking benefits or income that are in a partner’s name

Using child maintenance to control a partner

Emotional abuse

Blaming

Criticizing

Isolation

Invading privacy due to jealousy

Ignoring

Shaming

Belittling

Putting down

Name-calling

Since 2015, coercive controlling behaviour has been illegal in the UK. The Serious Crime Act 2015 defines controlling behaviour as ‘a range of acts designed to make a person subordinate and/or dependent by isolating them from sources of support, exploiting their resources and capacities for personal gain, depriving them of the means needed for independence, resistance and escape and regulating their everyday behaviour.’ It defines coercive behaviour as ‘an act or a pattern of acts of assault, threats, humiliation and intimidation or other abuse that is used to harm, punish, or frighten their victim.’