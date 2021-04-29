Domestic abuse – information and signposting

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, please know that you are not alone. Despite what your partner or family member may have told you, there is support available and you will be believed. The abuse is not your fault and there is nothing that you have done to deserve it.
- If you are in current danger, call 999 for immediate, urgent help.
- To report a non-emergency incident or incidents, contact the non-emergency police line on 101.
- You can also report to any police officer, or open police station.
If this is your situation, or you are concerned that someone you know may be affected, it can be a frightening time and really difficult to know what to do. Read on for more information and you can also find details below of other organisations that can help. You can reach out for support such as:
- Legal advice and court support
- Access to a safe house or refuge
- Outreach support based in the community
- Drop-in services
- Support for children