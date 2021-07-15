Summertime date ideas

The longer days and the better weather of summer can give us the perfect backdrop for making memories together. Setting time aside to date each other is so important and it’s often a top priority when we’re in the early days of a relationship. Time together should be just as important, or maybe even more so, as the months and years pass. Yet, as the responsibilities and distractions increase and our time, and maybe our available money too, decreases, regular dates can seem like a challenge. This summer, we want to shatter the myths that dates need to be expensive, complicated, repetitive or even lengthy! Here are our top tips for exciting dates with a difference.

Switch up your routine

We can all get stuck in a rut when it comes to date ideas. Before we know it, we’ve spent our past five dates in the same restaurant, eating the same things. Why not shake things up with a little change to the routine such as going for breakfast dates instead of dinner, or visiting an area you don’t go to often. The smallest of changes can make the biggest of impacts.

Date ideas:

Swap ‘date night’ for a date breakfast or lunch

Try a new cuisine that you normally wouldn’t consider

Set a budget and challenge your partner to plan a secret date without your input

Be tourists in your own town

Be creative with what you have

Whilst it can feel like a challenge to find something unique to do together, sometimes what we need is right in front of us! You may have a kitchen big enough to cook together in or a balcony to sit on. Outdoor space can be the perfect place for a date, whether that’s your own garden or a local park. When we look at what’s around us, often the perfect opportunity is right before our very eyes!

Date ideas:

Set up a card game, board game or video game tournament

Work together to make an original meal or drink with only things that you already have at home

Tackle a DIY project together

Watch each other’s favourite films

Cheap doesn’t mean boring

They say that the best things in life are free and dates don’t need to be the exception! Dates can be as cheap or as expensive as you want them to be and there are plenty of things that you can do that don’t need to cost the earth.

Date ideas:

Watch a sunrise or chase a sunset and take a picnic with you

Start a fire on the beach or take a disposable barbeque and toast marshmallows

Rent a bike (or use your own) and explore a new area

Put together a relationship bucket list

When it comes to intentionally spending time together this summer, what’s important is that you get the chance to connect, to invest and to make memories as a couple. And whilst regular dates are important for everyone, they will have a particular impact if you or your partner’s ‘love language’ is quality time. Click here to find out more. about love languages – the five different ways that we show love to each other.