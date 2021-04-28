When porn becomes an addiction

More people than ever before are watching pornography. With so many of us having easy access to the internet and porn sites being just a click away on our phones, tablets, laptops or computers, it has never been easier to find and to watch this content. Porn use has often been associated with men and seen as a ‘male problem’, however research shows that 32% of all visitors to the world’s most used porn website were, in fact, women[1].

In 2019 there were over 42 billion visits to the world’s biggest porn site, which is an average of 115 million visits per day, and the UK has been shown to have the third highest porn use in the world [1].

When it comes to young people, 45% of young Brits say that porn has been their main source of sex education[2] and 90% of teens and 96% of young adults are either encouraging, accepting, or neutral when they talk about porn with their friends[3].

One consequence of the widespread accessibility of porn is that cases of porn addiction are now more common than ever before. The dictionary definition of the term ‘addicted’ means to be physically and mentally dependent on a particular substance, in this instance, pornography. The organisation Relate explains that as with any other addiction, people who become addicted to porn often start out as casual users and over time watch it more frequently and more compulsively. Porn addiction can have a damaging effect on many areas of someone’s life including:

Becoming socially isolated due to prioritising accessing porn over seeing friends and family

Interfering with or replacing the desire for intimacy or sex in the ‘real world’

Engaging in risky behaviour including watching porn at work or in public[4]

Porn use can also have a significant impact on couple relationships, even if the issue isn’t deemed to be an addiction.