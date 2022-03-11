A friend in need is a friend indeed

Parents of children with additional needs share their experience of accessing our befriending service.
‘Some of the most comforting words in the universe are ‘me too’. That moment when you find out that your struggle is also someone else’s struggle, that you’re not alone, and that others have been down the same road.’ (Anon)
This is a premise on which our befriending service is based. An occasional telephone call, email or text doesn’t seem much but as the stories below illustrate, the impact is very significant.
Jack’s grandma attended a Care for the Family parenting course where she heard about our Additional Needs Befriending Service. She told Jack’s mum and dad about it.
This is how Jack’s mum described their family situation:
Our Additional Needs Coordinator matched Jack’s mum with one of our trained volunteer befrienders who had a child with similar story. The two mums texted, emailed and chatted on the phone occasionally for a couple of years and this is what Jack’s mum said about her experience:
Amara was just six years old when her mum enquired about Care for the Family’s Additional Needs Befriending Service. Amara has a long list of very complex needs. She sees a physiotherapist, an occupational therapist, and a speech and language therapist, and attends a special school. She is under the care of two specialist paediatric consultants and a neurologist.
Amara’s mum wrote:
We were able to match her to one of our befrienders who had cared for and lost a daughter with complex and life-limiting conditions. When the befriending relationship came to an end, this is how Amara’s mum described the support she had received:
Meg was at a family event when she came across a Care for the Family stand. She had a lovely chat with a member of staff who, on hearing that Meg had two sons with additional needs, encouraged her to get in touch with our befriending service. Meg was just coming out of a very messy divorce following years of mental and emotional abuse. Both her sons had autistic spectrum conditions and other related issues. One in particular had become aggressive towards her, was damaging the home and refusing to attend school. Meg was at her wits’ end and desperate for help.
She was introduced to one of our befriending team, also a mother to two sons with autism. An occasional chat on the phone and many emails later, life began to look a little less bleak.
When asked how having a befriender had helped her, Meg said:
Share on social media
Help us support families today
At Care for the Family we support couples, parents and those who have been bereaved. If you would be able to make a one off donation to support our work, we would be very grateful. Thank you.