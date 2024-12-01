A guide to Christmas on a budget

The reality is that Christmas has become a commercial and expensive affair.

It can feel overwhelming as we wonder how we are going to afford it all on top of rising bills, with no spare money to spend on anything extra. Limited finances can feel like a hurdle we need to overcome, and for some a crushing burden, that at times can make the Christmas season feel more anxious than joyful.

Firstly, it’s important to combat any guilt we may be feeling. For many families who are struggling to make ends meet, the Christmas that we see in TV adverts just isn’t the reality – families gathering around a large Christmas tree in an extravagant home, unwrapping the gifts they always wanted and an abundance of luxury food and drink. Advertising will tell us that we must have X, Y and Z to have a happy, perfect Christmas – but that simply isn’t so. This kind of spending just isn’t possible for many of us, and seeing this picture-perfect Christmas can make us feel disappointed and sad that we can’t do this for our children. We may feel guilty, or even like a failure. We can fall into debt as we try to create the ideal Christmas for our family.

Don’t fall for the lie! Parents on low incomes don’t love their children any less, and money or gifts don’t buy happiness. It’s important to remember that Christmas is about family, love, showing how much we care, and spending quality time with loved ones. Instead of putting lots of money into Christmas, let’s put in time with our children. Create happy memories with them – that is what they will remember – not the presents that are eventually discarded. Our presence in their life is far more important than any present will ever be. Memories last a lifetime. And remember, many a parent has said that in the end, children preferred playing with the boxes anyway!

To help ourselves have the best start to the New Year, here are some tips to help us manage our money better throughout the festive season.