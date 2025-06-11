One of the hardest things about separation is the snatched time that we spend with our children. It sometimes seems that just as we are relaxing together and starting to have fun, it’s time to pack up their kit and take them back to their mum.

I don’t want us to just ‘pass the time’ when we’re together, so I have made a real effort to create some memories with them. It doesn’t have to be expensive: we’ve taken a disposable barbecue down to the beach and made hotdogs after learning to skim stones; I’ve learned to cook, with my daughter teaching me how to make a cake; and we’ve had many a popcorn-fuelled X Factor show time in the lounge.

When our world has turned upside down, it’s hard to know how anything can ever be right again, but a little creativity can make a world of difference. Magical memories can sustain us and our kids when we’re apart, but it is part of a bigger package.

I have become almost obsessive about punctuality – my teenage daughter would say there is no ‘almost’ about it! I am always early to collect them – from school, from their mum’s house, from clubs. If I say we are going to do something, we do it and I try to make sure that I give them the time they need for the everyday stuff such as listening to Maddie read, helping Amber with her Maths homework, and helping Emmie to load music on her phone.

Special moments are all the more precious when they are embedded in everyday security. Our children love the surprises, but they thrive on the certain knowledge that they can rely on our love and our word. If we can give them all of that, then though things will never be the same again, things will always be OK.

Children don’t remember days; they remember moments. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go … I promised to build another snowman.