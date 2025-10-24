Building My Dream

To be honest, I sort of fell into the job that I do. In the beginning, it was a hobby – something creative to do while at home with my son, and a way to connect with other adults.

I’ve always had a passion for make-up and a natural flair for it. Friends and family complimented my work and encouraged me to pursue it professionally. So I took the plunge and started my own business.

Becoming a professional make-up artist meant a lot of planning and upfront investment. I had to save to buy quality products and tools, decide where I’d run my business, and figure out how to promote it. Creating a business plan gave me a clear focus and acted as a blueprint for launching and growing my work. It was also useful when applying for financial support, such as business grants or loans, especially since I didn’t have many savings to start with. To find out more about getting support to start a business, please visit this government website.

As my little boy was not in school yet, I attended an online make-up course to become more qualified. I set up my business locally and word of mouth spread quickly. Before long, I was booking weddings, parties, christenings, and other special events. Social media has been vital as most of my clients come through Instagram or Facebook, where I share my work and take bookings.

One of the biggest highlights was winning an award for my work and attending an awards ceremony – a real pinch-me moment! Another was being flown abroad to do make-up for destination weddings.

Most of my work happens at weekends and I have a great support network – my family look after my son during this time. When I have midweek clients, my son is in school, or if it’s in the evening, he is usually happy to entertain himself while I work. When he was younger, he sat in his highchair, chatting away to clients while I did their make-up! I know not everyone has good support, so if childcare is a challenge, it’s worth exploring grants that might help with this. This government page is a useful place to start.

While I love being self-employed, it’s not without its challenges. It can feel isolating, especially since I usually work Saturdays, including bank holiday weekends. Most of my family and friends are off at weekends, but busy during the week. When my son was younger, I took him to Rhyme Time at the local library to help us both make new connections.

Weddings can mean early starts and very long days. I’ve started as early as 5.00am and finished as late as 7.00pm! But the beauty of being your own boss is having flexibility; you can plan rest days to recover. If you are not admin-orientated, filing taxes can be difficult, but staying organised throughout the year helps. Keep your receipts, track everything, and don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Like many, my business was hit hard during Covid. But when restrictions eased, I persevered and bounced back. This took a great deal of patience and not giving up, even when it meant living on the bare minimum. I had to adapt and diversify, including rebranding, for the business to survive. I began focusing on bridal makeup and services for wedding guests, trained further and started offering other beauty treatments to bring in extra income.

Honestly, the business has never fully returned to what it was before Covid. The landscape has changed and I’ve had to navigate it differently, but it has helped me become more resilient and adaptable.

Self-employment has offered me freedom, flexibility, and the chance to build something I’m proud of. It’s hard work, but incredibly rewarding. You can work around your child’s needs, shape your schedule, and grow something that’s truly your own. It’s given me confidence, purpose, and the joy of doing what I love, all while raising my son.