Celebrating Dads 

One of our team wrote a blog for Father’s Day. It was fantastic writing, and it mentioned the multitude of ways that dads of all shapes and sizes are there for their children. From checking under the bed for monsters when they’re young, through to rolled eyes and slammed doors in the teenage years (though, no doubt, many of you are already facing these sassy behaviours earlier than you ever could have imagined!).

In any case, as a dad, something about the blog wasn’t quite resonating, but I wasn’t initially sure why. Again, the writing was great, but as I read, it occurred to me that I already know the things I’m doing for my kids. Maybe you’d have thought the same had you read it.

But right at the end, our writer said this:

‘You might not always get the words – the thank yous, the I’m sorrys, the I love yous – but they’re often felt more deeply than they are said.’

This really struck a chord. I think as dads, you know what you’re doing for your kids; where you’re striving, how you’re trying to be the best dad you can be, but the impact might get lost in the ether sometimes. You may not feel like you’re making a difference.

Amid the sandwich making, searches for shoes, school runs, manic mealtimes, helping with homework, after school clubs, bedtime routines, work pressures, household tasks, and a multitude of other things, it can often feel like you’re not doing any one of these things particularly well. In the pursuit to be Superman, you might feel that you’re not even living up to Mighty Mouse.

I hope you do get verbal words of love and affection – especially today – but even in the crazy seasons where the gratitude is less forthcoming, remember that you are making a difference to your children’s lives. Remember you are a hero in your own way, but that doesn’t mean you have to be Superman, so take the pressure off yourself, and make sure you’re carving time out for you!

Finally, remember that what you bring, in showing up every day, is often felt more deeply than it’s said.

Happy Father’s Day.