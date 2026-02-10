Co-parenting: A child-centred path forward

Lead with respect

Effectively co-parenting with an ex requires both partners to commit to a civil relationship and a shared focus on what truly matters: the welfare of the children. One of the most important shifts in co-parenting is redefining how we relate to our ex-partner and separating the previous romantic relationship from the new co-parenting arrangement, setting aside personal feelings and hurts and committing to mutual respect. This is referred to as mutual parenting and is essential for long-term success.

This might sound hard in practice, but many people find that speaking to their ex like they would a colleague, and keeping communication focused on your mutual priority (the wellbeing of your child), helps keep the conversation calm and productive.

When decisions are based on outcomes rather than emotions or past grievances, co-parenting can become more purposeful and less reactive. Make sure to choose your battles wisely – not every disagreement needs to become a major conflict. Look for ways to de-escalate and try to focus on areas of agreement. While you may sometimes find your ex’s behaviour tests your patience, remember that you cannot control them – only your own reaction – and that it’s important to act with respect even when it’s difficult to feel it.

When approached thoughtfully, co-parenting can evolve from a source of stress to a structured partnership.

Prioritise the children’s emotional well-being

Children benefit when they see parents communicating respectfully. This cooperation reassures them that they are loved and supported by both parents and reduces the emotional strain of feeling caught in the middle. To this end, avoid bad-mouthing the other parent, especially in front of your children. This is still their parent, and it may be painful for them to hear you speaking badly of them.

Never place your child in the middle as a messenger or mediator. Children benefit most when they’re protected from adult conflict and allowed to maintain healthy relationships with both parents (as long as contact with the other parent is beneficial to them, and they are not at risk of harm – either physical or emotional).

Set boundaries

Healthy boundaries keep communication clear, consistent and respectful, and help prevent interactions from slipping into emotional or personal territory. When setting boundaries, the goal is to be firm yet polite. There is no need to over-explain or defend our choices – clear, calm communication is enough. Writing boundaries down (perhaps in an email or text) can aid clarity and consistency between you and your ex-partner and help avoid misunderstandings.

These boundaries may include limiting communication to child-related topics, respecting privacy, and not asking questions about each other’s personal lives.

Model consistency

Children thrive on consistency. While households do not need to be identical, aligning on core routines, rules, and expectations – such as bedtime, discipline and screentime – can provide children with a strong sense of security. When agreement is not possible, it’s important to remember that we cannot control what happens in the other household. Instead, we can choose to focus on nurturing our relationship with our children in our own home by creating stability, consistent rules and routines, as well as a safe, supportive environment in which they can thrive.

Communicate well

Communication is one of the most common challenges in co-parenting. Differing parenting styles, emotional conflicts, and logistical demands can turn simple discussions into tense exchanges. It helps to prepare in advance for conversations. Plan what you want to say, focus on specific behaviours, and use ‘I’ statements to express needs without blaming. For example: ‘I feel overwhelmed when discussions become arguments. I need us to focus only on the children’s schedules.’

Staying calm and composed is key. The goal is not to win an argument, but to communicate clearly, and work toward a desired outcome. If emotions escalate, it’s OK to pause the conversation and return to it later.

Stay organised

Being organised helps parents stay clear on schedules and responsibilities, and provides children with consistency, predictability, and a sense of security. Technology can be a valuable tool. Apps such as OurFamilyWizard, Cozi, or 2houses allow parents to share calendars and information without unnecessary emotional exchange.

Seek support

Co-parenting with an ex can be emotionally draining. Seeking support from friends, relatives or other single parents can provide you with reassurance, practical advice, and a safe space to process challenges. Single-parent groups on social media can also be a source of support with people who understand. If things start to feel overwhelming, consider seeking mediation or counselling to provide guidance and support.

Co-parenting is a journey, not a destination. With clear boundaries, consistent communication, and a child-centred mindset, it’s possible to build a co-parenting arrangement where our children feel safe, loved and supported.