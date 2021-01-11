Dads: three things to remember when you’re feeling exhausted

I sat on the edge of the bed with my head in my hands and I cried. I knew my alarm clock would go off at 6am and I wasn’t expecting to get much sleep before it would remind me to start getting ready for the office. Weeks of sleepless nights had turned into months and then into years, and I was getting so little rest that I began to measure sleep in minutes rather than hours. I craved sleep like a man lost in a desert looking for water. I had never been much of a crier, but being the parent of a baby with incredible stamina and eyelids that refused to droop was taking its toll and making me emotional. I was exhausted, I was desperate, and I wasn’t sure if I could make it through even one more night.

Your exhaustion may not be due to sleepless nights with a baby or toddler. You may be tired from dealing with a challenging teenager or drained by worrying about an adult child. Perhaps you are facing illness and/or coping with a child’s demanding needs, trying to balance your commitments to work and friends and family. Any words written here will not take away your exhaustion, but they may provide some encouragement, so here are three things to remember: