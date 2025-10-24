Daring to Dream Again: Returning to Education as a Single Parent

In those early days, I didn’t have the energy to think about the future, let alone dream about it. But as someone once said, ‘There is a time and a season for everything.’

Eventually, that season of survival gave way to something new: strength, hope, and the courage to dream again. I realised that while my future might look different from what I had once imagined, it could still be good. I created a bucket list of everything I’d ever wanted to do, from small things to big goals that might take years. One of the first things on that list? Learning to swim. I’d had a bad experience as a child – my swimming instructor told me to jump off a diving board before I could swim properly. I sank, and had to be saved. That memory had held me back for years. But I wanted to overcome this fear, so I took out a membership at my local leisure centre, and with the help of a friend, learned to swim. I’m not an Olympic athlete in the pool, but I can swim now, and that was huge for me.

After that, I turned my attention to a long-held dream: going back to university. I’d always wanted a degree, but life had pushed it down the list. I spoke with staff at a local university, and they helped me realise it was possible. I applied, enrolled, and took the leap. Thanks to student loans and grants, I was able to make it work financially. But the real challenge was the day-to-day juggling act. I’d rush home to pick up my son from school, make dinner, help with homework, clean, prep for the next day, put him to bed, and then begin my own studies. I became well acquainted with my desk in the early hours of the morning. It was hard work, but I loved it. Three years later, I graduated with a degree in Management and Business.

For many single parents, the idea of chasing a dream, whether it’s going back to education, starting a new career, or simply finding time for ourselves can feel overwhelming. When we’re in the thick of daily life, it’s hard to see the wood for the trees, and that’s OK. It’s not about doing everything at once. It’s about taking one courageous step at a time. Don’t wait for the ‘perfect moment’ – it’s OK to start where you are with what you have.

What one thing could you do today, however small, that takes you one step closer to fulfilling your dreams?

Top tips for returning to education: