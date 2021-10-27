Embracing the new normal

I remember that first sip of my ‘Frostino’ when Costa first reopened during lockdown. It tasted even better than I had remembered! I enjoyed every last gulp thinking that I would never again take for granted the little things in life, wanting so much for normality to come back soon.

But we know now that getting back to normality following Covid-19 may take some time. ‘Social distancing’ is not going away any time soon, so we need to think of it as a ‘new normal’.

As a single parent, you might have experienced a situation where you had to adjust to a ‘new normal’ before. Maybe it was a bereavement or a relationship breakdown. Maybe you adopted a child and they turned your world upside down overnight. When our ‘normal’ way of life suddenly changes, there’s always an adjustment period before things settle into a ‘new normal.’ Remember those evenings in the beginning, when everything looked and felt different? Then remember that you got through it!

In some ways the changes 2020 has forced on us are not much different to that. Some have said that the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 is the hardest thing to handle. No one knows what the future will look like. Today as we face yet again another ‘new normal’, we can either embrace it and adjust or dig our heels in and stubbornly fight it, wishing things the way they used to be. Fighting it really won’t be helpful or productive. We’ve one step ahead of others – we’ve done this before and survived, we can do it again!

If we can find a way to embrace, adjust and even become creative in it, we will get through the storm a lot better. Many schools, colleges and universities have embraced their ‘new normal’ through the summer term. Many have been busy innovating and launching new virtual teaching and learning methods. Churches have offered bible studies on Zoom and online Sunday services. A friend of mine was so adamant that lockdown wouldn’t spoil his birthday that he had a virtual murder mystery evening with friends. Embracing, creating and having fun: this can be our ‘new normal’.