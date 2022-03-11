A mum shares how she was able to access therapy for her son and attend a When Dreams Change course for parents.
Growing Hope is a charity with clinics in London and High Wycombe that provide free therapy for children with additional needs and support for parents. This is one mum’s story.
When Dreams Change is a course developed by Growing Hope to help parents and carers reflect on their experience of having a child with additional needs. Many parents have been so focused on meeting their child’s needs that they haven’t considered their own needs. Over the course of four sessions, parents are encouraged to consider the emotions they are experiencing, identify where their support network is and explore their own dreams for the future. The aim is to help parents see hope in their own situation and discover their own potential.
Growing Hope has designed the When Dreams Change course so that it can be easily hosted in church, community, or school settings. They regularly run facilitator training sessions so that anyone can be certified and equipped to run the course themselves. No prior experience or expertise is required, just a heart to see parents of children with additional needs thriving in your local area. There is a fee for the training.
The next When Dreams Change course facilitator training is taking place on 14-15 March in King’s Cross. Find out more by visiting the website.
