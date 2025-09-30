How to help your child deal with anxiety

Anxiety disorders are common, treatable medical conditions that affect one in eight children. They are characterized by persistent, irrational, and overwhelming worry, fear, and anxiety that interfere with daily activities. These are real disorders that affect how the brain functions. Symptoms vary but they can include irritability, sleeplessness, jitteriness or physical symptoms such as headaches and stomach aches.

If you’re concerned about your child’s anxiety, know that you’re not alone and that help is available.

What you can do

Listen and validate: Create space for your child to talk and let them know their feelings are OK.

Create space for your child to talk and let them know their feelings are OK. Stay calm and consistent: Anxious children often seek reassurance. Try to be supportive without over-accommodating their fears.

Anxious children often seek reassurance. Try to be supportive without over-accommodating their fears. Maintain routines: Structure and predictability can help children feel safe.

Structure and predictability can help children feel safe. Encourage coping strategies: Deep breathing, physical activity, and creative outlets can all be beneficial.

Watch: The YouTube videos produced by Channel Mum offer some really helpful strategies, such as this one giving eight techniques to help an anxious child.

Read: A Mind of Their Own: building your child’s emotional wellbeing in a fast-changing world by parenting writer and speaker Katharine Hill. Packed with research and helpful, practical advice, this book aims to equip you to helps your child build emotional resilience.

When to seek help:

If your child’s anxiety is persistent, worsening, or interfering with their home, school, or social life.

If they are showing signs of panic attacks, self-harm, or withdrawal.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed as a parent and unsure how to help.

Ways to get help: