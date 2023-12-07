Managing family conflict at Christmas

Twinkling fairy lights dress a perfectly placed Christmas tree, and well-behaved children bake gingerbread biscuits in the kitchen, while singing ‘Dashing through the snow on a one-horse open sleigh …’

Maybe in an ideal world! Squabbling siblings and burnt roasties is a more accurate picture of most people’s Christmas, right? Then why do so many of us still feel we need to reach this unattainable goal?

We understand how this ‘most wonderful time of the year’ can so quickly become the most stressful time of the year, so here are a few tips on how to ease the stress and increase the joy this festive season…

Plan ahead

We can often prevent arguments happening by planning ahead. If you have any long car journeys coming up that regularly end in hunger and boredom, try to have a big stash of snacks and game ideas ready. Activity bags for little ones or even a bit of screen time can also be helpful. You could plan in early nights and rest for when everyone starts getting tired, or even organise one-on-one time with your kids if they often fight for your attention. These are all great ways to prevent tension building in this precious holiday season.

Think before you react

It might seem obvious, but in times of frustration, simply reminding ourselves to pause before we respond can give us much needed time to calm down or decide on a course of action. We have all wished we could take back words spoken in anger, so just taking that moment to think can really help. Sometimes considering the situation before we take action can lead to a more measured response. We’ve all regretted starting a battle when all that was needed was a little bit of compromise.

Build in down time

Everyone needs time to recharge – especially in the dark winter months at the end of a busy year! Yet so many of us are guilty of jam-packing our diaries and to-do lists (with way more than we’re physically, mentally or emotionally capable of doing). This only leaves us feeling disappointed and stressed when we can’t do it all. Make sure you plan in time to rest … for you and for your children! Remember, it really is OK to say no.

Manage expectations

We can so easily build Christmas up to be this incredible, flawless, most joyous time of the year. But that often sets it up to fall short of our expectations. Try thinking realistically about your Christmas plans this year – perhaps even discuss them as a family. It might be that having 17 people over for Christmas dinner is going to make the day too stressful, or planning to travel on Christmas Eve might mean hours stuck in traffic. Try to really simplify your plans – it’s much nicer to add extra things in than to struggle under the weight of disappointment.