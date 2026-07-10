What do you enjoy and what do you not enjoy? Try sitting down as a family and creating an activity wish list. Go through it together, ensuring that each family member gets an opportunity to share their favourite activity.

As parents it is also important to schedule in regular time for focussing on self-care activities that allow us to relax and recharge. What re-energises you? A warm bath? A cup of tea? A good book? Sometimes it’s easy to forget that we also need time for ourselves. If we keep our own energy levels up, we’ll be better able to enjoy time with our kids this summer.