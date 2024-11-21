Playtime conference for the first time  

I was longing for adult company and the chance to drink a cup of tea while it was still warm!

I so appreciated the welcome, the creative activities and the songs which we can still remember now, decades later. Since then, every church we have belonged to has run at least one thriving playgroup. In the church we are now leading, we have one such playgroup and also a monthly Saturday group for dads and toddlers – accompanied by compulsory bacon baps!

However, since I have never been part of running such a group, I had never attended Care for the Family’s Playtime conference. What a mistake! But this year, as part of the team hosting the day, I got to witness the event first-hand. I don’t really know what I was expecting, but it is fair to say I learned a lot. Here are some things that particularly stood out to me, as a Playtime first-timer …

Passionate people

Imagine being in a room full of creative, committed people who are passionate about loving families and serving their communities. That is Playtime! While the wider church might not always recognise the significance of what they do, these faithful folks (usually unpaid volunteers) take their ministry seriously. These are the people who turn up and sanitise toys, bake, craft, sing, chat, play and pray, knowing that they can show God’s love practically to young children and their parents or carers. The energy in the room and their desire to make a difference in their community is contagious.

Spiritual significance

As well as practical workshops and inspiring stories, we also heard research from speakers who confirmed the importance of wonder, joy, creativity, nature and nurturing relationships as part of the spiritual development of young children. Toddler groups are far more than toys and cups of tea – they are places where young minds and hearts are nurtured in wonderfully creative ways. Playtime inspires us to further consider this possibility, alongside the obvious significance of building relationships with the adults who accompany the children. Let’s not underestimate the importance of the early years in our churches – they are relationally, emotionally and spiritually foundational.

Relational richness

Playgroups are so often the backdoor into the church family, and yet they are sometimes overlooked or under-resourced. I was genuinely amazed at the creative ideas, books, resources, workshops, sensory play ideas and support available. What if we prioritised this ministry, which directly supports families in such a significant way? Many attending gave examples of families who through building relationships at play groups went on to attend Messy Church, parenting courses or Alpha courses, where they were encouraged to explore faith as well as being supported in their family life. Playgroups are important places where people can be loved and where they can belong. What a powerful thing that is!

Amazing potential

If you are involved in early years ministry, I recommend you fill a car with your co-workers next autumn and plan a great time away together. You will leave Playtime inspired, motivated and equipped. And if you are even considering starting a toddler group, do come along. You won’t regret it. But anyone who cares about families in their community would benefit from this day – parents, grandparent, church leaders, children’s workers and more.

The potential is huge – we can create inspiring, fun, welcoming places for young children and adults alike where we can share faith, hope and love alongside refreshments, music and play! What’s not to love?

It might have been my first time at Playtime, but it certainly won’t be my last. I hope to see you there in 2025!