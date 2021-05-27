Praying for our toddler groups

Let’s take a look at the things we can be praying for right now, and how we can be praying. As we share our thoughts and cares with God, it’s good to remember to listen to what he wants to say to us.

What can we be praying for?

In the midst of the last twelve months, even when we haven’t known what else to do, we have been able to pray for the families we work with and our wider communities. Perhaps now is a good time to pause, take stock and reassess the things we need to bring before God. You may find it helpful to take some time to pray now, pausing over each of the thoughts below.

Let’s bring to God the things in our heart:

The families we love and care for

The individual circumstances we know about

Those we have lost touch with

The new parents we have yet to meet

The families who live in our neighbourhood who are dealing with difficult circumstances that we know nothing about

Let’s bring to God the things in our hand:

The circumstances we have been through over the last year

The frustrations we feel at things that have been left undone

The new ideas that have been birthed in this season

The opportunities and giftings we have in our group

The shortcomings and gaps in our group

The volunteers who have stepped down

Let’s listen again to God’s heart for his people as we ask him to: