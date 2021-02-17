‘Wave of Light’ service

One fortuitous conversation later we decided that we would love to host a service for our local community. It would be an evening that would coincide with Baby Loss Awareness Week and would aim to reach both Christians and those who had never walked through the doors of a church before.

Through the creativity, wisdom and experience of a handpicked team we dreamt together of a safe space that would be open to everyone and would encompass baby loss in all its forms. We wanted the event to recognise and validate people’s pain, anger and tears shed, but also speak into the future and hold up hope. We knew it needed to recognise the courage it takes to publicly own such an experience and also provide flexibility, so decided we would set it up in a way that people could briefly drop in or linger for a while.

Details of the ‘Wave of Light’ event

We called the event ‘Wave of Light’ and, with all the above in mind, created seven spaces for reflection, broadly themed around the different stages of grief. For example, one captured the way in which grief changes us by reflecting on the Japanese art of kintsugi, in which broken ceramics are repaired with precious metals and viewed as more precious as a result. Another was built around Psalm 56:8, in which we are reassured that God sees all our sorrows and collects our tears.