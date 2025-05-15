Navigating financial challenges as a single parent

If you’re struggling with the cost of living, you’re not alone.

I have been a single parent to my son for the past 5 years and have felt an increased financial pressure during this time. I am self-employed and, before the cost-of-living crisis, felt that I earned a comfortable wage that was enough to support myself and my son. Though we didn’t have luxuries such as holidays abroad or a savings account, I was always confident that there would be food on the table and fuel in the car.

However, as the cost-of-living crisis has worsened so have the feelings of stress and worry. With the price of groceries going through the roof, I had to create extremely minimalistic meals and purchase foods as cheaply as possible. With the price hikes on petrol and diesel, I questioned whether we could afford “free” day trips out to the beach or the park because of the fuel usage.

Like many single parents out there, I do not receive any support from my ex-partner. This means my son’s wellbeing rests solely on me. I often resorted to using credit cards and loans to afford necessities and to ensure that my son would receive something on his birthday/Christmas.

With that came the fear each month of not being able to meet the minimum payments. I realised that I needed to bring in another form of income. So, I decided to take on a second job alongside my current business which has offered some financial relief.

Financial support

I found it helpful to research what financial support I was entitled to as a single parent. In England and Wales, it is possible to get help with school meals, uniforms and transport. You could also be entitled to universal credit, council tax support, child benefit, and help with childcare and school costs.

You can use the childcare calculator on the Gov.uk website to see what help you might be eligible for.

Though budgeting can initially feel overwhelming, it is helpful to see your income and expenditure. This gives you a much clearer view of your finances. Using an online bank such as Monzo is helpful as you can create pots, set goals and track your spending habits.

When I needed to buy an appliance or furniture, I would first look at giveaway sites and groups like Freecycle, Freegle, Freeloved, Gumtree and Reuse Network, as well as social media marketplaces.

Help with food

I started batch cooking which helped when I was working through the week and needed something quick and easy to make when I got home. Money Saving Expert has some helpful advice on how to get the best deals on food and other financial advice.

Local food banks can support if money gets tight. The Trussell Trust is the largest network of food banks in the UK. They can help you find a food bank near you.

To use a food bank, you will need a food voucher which you can get from Citizens Advice, your GP or social worker. The Trussel Trust has further information here.

If you’re pregnant or have children under 4 years old, you may also be eligible to receive milk, fruit and free vitamins through the NHS Healthy Start scheme.

Find a support network

It was important for me to have a good support network. If you are struggling with support, perhaps try getting to know parents at your child’s school or make use of social media platforms to join or start a support group for single parents in your area. Gingerbread has support groups across the country. Care for the Family also offer free resources on how to start a group.

It can feel lonely and isolating as single parent, but you are not alone. Many single parents, including myself, are navigating this journey one day at a time.