The complicated emotions of Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is often a time for celebrating, but equally, for many it is a time of mixed emotions.

Some of us may be doing well, happy in our relationship with our mum, and confident in our own mothering.

Others of us may be going through testing times in our parenting, mourning the loss of our child or our mum, or straining under the weight of single parenting. Some may be walking the difficult road of infertility or navigating the long and challenging path to adopting or fostering.

Happy social media posts full of smiling children may evoke feelings of bitterness, anger or hurt for those with strained relationships, or for those perhaps estranged from their children or mothers.

At Care for the Family, we are all too aware of the complex mixture of feelings Mother’s Day can elicit. Whether you struggle with Mother’s Day or not, we want you to know your feelings are valid and we’re here for you.

If you do struggle with this day, or you know someone who does, here are some useful self-care tips to help you find some joy on the day:

Acknowledge your feelings. It’s OK to not feel OK. If you’re not feeling great, slow down and take some time for yourself if you can. Even stepping outside for a quick ten minute break (without your phone!) can help. If possible, find a trusted person you can open up to about your struggles with this day.

We hope you’ll find these tips helpful as you learn to navigate Mother’s Day and other celebrations this year, and in the years to come.

For more tips, advice and encouragement on your parenting journey, check out our Parent Support page. If you or someone you know is really struggling, please feel free to contact our CareLine team.