Fun things to do as a family in winter

In the wet, cold, dark days of winter it often feels like there is not much to do, but it doesn’t have to be this way. Instead of hiding under the covers waiting for winter to pass, let’s take advantage of the season!

The Care for the Family team have our own list of fun activities we like to do with our families in winter – which of these could you try together?

Make hot chocolate and have a firepit or bonfire outdoors

Start a scrapbook of all the things that have happened to you as a family this past year

Keep a gratitude journal – sometimes when days are dreary it’s helpful to remind ourselves of all the things that we can be thankful for

Snuggle up on the sofa with popcorn and watch a movie

Have an indoor picnic in the lounge

Read a good book together

Go for a walk in the woods or on the beach

Invite some friends around for a ‘bring and share’ dinner

Have an evening of playing board games or video games

Camp out in the lounge for the night – get the kids to make a tent out of old sheets and everyone grab their duvet and pillows

Learn a new craft together (knitting, anyone?)

Go ice skating or dry skiing if you have a rink or centre nearby

Bake something together and give some away to family and friends

Have an evening of stargazing

Do a winter photoshoot using your phone – get dressed up then take some silly ones and maybe a few posed ones too

Do some random acts of kindness – donate to a food bank, go to an animal shelter and help out for the day, give some flowers to someone living on their own

Go bowling

Visit a museum

Do a jigsaw puzzle

If it snows, go sledging or make a snowman

Make homemade soup

Have a pyjama day where you watch movies, play games and eat goodies all-day

Have a declutter and clear out day – donate any old toys and clothes that are no longer wanted to a second-hand shop

Create a winter playlist

Plan a family holiday in the summer – remember to find out about our Take A Break single parent holidays

Go swimming at an indoor pool

Learn some card tricks

Join (or start) a book club

Host a slumber party for the kids

Participate in a fundraiser with friends

Write a letter or draw a picture for grandparents or family members who live away

Spruce up your space – refresh a room with a lick of paint, get around to doing that project you’ve been putting off or just rearrange a room to freshen things up

Watch a sports game together

Have a dance – shake off the winter blues by turning on those tunes and moving more. You can even find dance tutorials on YouTube.

Last but not least, be kind to yourself. Christmas may not feel like a break for parents. If the recent holidays were the busiest time of the year for you, make sure you plan something just for you. When the kids are in bed, enjoy a bath with scented candles and something nice to drink or put your feet up and watch some sport with some tasty snacks to hand. Even ask a trusted friend or family member to babysit so you can go out with friends. It’s OK to take some time for you too.